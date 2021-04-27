Dogecoin price aims for new all-time high as the asset gains institutional traction

- Mark Cuban will discuss Dogecoin on the Ellen Show on April 28.
- Interest in Dogecoin continues to explode, according to Bitpay CMO.
- DOGE has formed a significant bull flag on the daily chart.
Dogecoin price had a massive rally to its current all-time high at $0.45 in the last two weeks, outperforming all cryptocurrencies and reaching the rank of five based on market capitalization for the first time ever. At current prices, the entire project is worth $35 billion.
Dogecoin gains even more traction from investors
On Twitter, Mark Cuban announced he would do a special episode on The Ellen Show, a prominent daytime talk show in the US, to talk about Dogecoin. He also said that BitPay, the platform that conducts Doge sales for the Mavericks, will reach 6,000 Dogecoin transactions in April.
Tomorrow I'm on @TheEllenShow , talking about ....you guessed it #dogecoin ! https://t.co/oSUEqK6sus— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) April 26, 2021
Cuban’s appearance on The Ellen Show is bound to boost Dogecoin price and its reach to a public not necessarily familiar with cryptocurrencies.
Additionally, Bitpay Chief Commercial Officer Sonny Singh has stated that more investors are buying Dogecoin. About 10% of the transactions on Bitpay were from Dogecoin in the last week, which is quite significant.
Dogecoin price is ready to take off to new highs
On the daily chart, Dogecoin price has formed a bull flag, which could be on the verge of a breakout thanks to several positive announcements. Mark Cuban’s upcoming appearance on The Ellen Show will most likely positively impact Dogecoin price.
DOGE/USD daily chart
A breakout of the flag has a massive price target at $0.66, an 85% surge calculated by using the height of the pole as a reference point.
On the other hand, there is an ascending triangle pattern formed on the 4-hour chart, which could be on the verge of a significant breakdown.
DOGE/USD 4-hour chart
The key support trend line is formed at $0.267. A breakdown below this point has a price target of $0.19, which is a 30% move calculated by measuring the initial distance between the two trend lines of the pattern as a reference point.
There is another support level in-between located at $0.22, which was a low established on April 25 when bulls bought the dip aggresively.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum primed for $3,000 after ephemeral consolidation
Ethereum price has been on a tear over the last week, as it undid the crash, and is on its way to new highs. ETH is now consolidating around the local top at $2,450, anticipating a 15% move to $3,000. A breakdown of the support at $2,400 would invalidate the bullish outlook and might invoke a pullback to $2,320.
Binance Coin aiming for $1,000 if key pattern continues to develop
Binance Coin price has formed a massive bull flag on the daily chart. The digital asset faces just one critical resistance level before a huge 65% breakout to new all-time highs. BNB could see a bearish breakdown in the short term.
Litecoin eyes midway point of 32% bull rally
Litecoin price is on the rise after breaching a temporary swing high at $243. A successful move out of the 3-day demand zone suggests a spike to $284. On-chain metrics add a tailwind to this scenario, extending buyers’ target to $335.
Bitcoin is one resistance level away from taking jab at all-time highs
Bitcoin price has appreciated vastly over the last couple of hours, pushing it toward a previous swing point. Before proceeding higher, BTC could most likely retrace, which will provide bulls with an opportunity to recuperate for the next leg up.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Fear seeps in as crypto market crashes for second time
Bitcoin price rally seems to be facing massive headwinds that have resulted in two egregious drops in under five days. Market participants are panic selling their holdings, sending the market into a tailspin.