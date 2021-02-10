Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE fever spreads to China as it prepares for a 22% downswing

- Dogecoin’s search engine volume spikes on Baidu as the world discovers the ‘Meme Coin.’
- DOGE is correcting toward the 50 SMA on the 4-hour chart after rejection at $0.089.
- The uptrend will be sustained if the ascending parallel channel’s middle support is reclaimed.
Dogecoin has been the most significant contributor to the crypto-related chatter on various social media channels. The ‘Meme Coin’ rallied again, surpassing the previous record high, and achieved a new all-time high of $0.089. Meanwhile, a retreat seems underway, with Dogecoin likely to retest levels toward $0.045.
Elon Musk tweets send Dogecoin to the moon
Elon Musk is among the most influential people in the world. He is the founder of Tesla, the world’s leading producer of electric vehicles, and the space exploration company, SpaceX. Recently Dogecoin found itself in the billionaire favor, whose tweets have sparked discussions amid DOGE’s rally to new highs.
The Dogecoin fever appears to have spread its wings to China. Dogecoin search volume hit an all-time high on Baidu. According to LongHash, a gateway to China’s blockchain, the current volume was ten times that of the bull run in 2017.
Dogecoin search volume on Baidu
Dogecoin engages reverse gear
It is usual for a cryptoasset’s price to correct following a surge in its social media volume. For example, Dogecoin is in the middle of a retreat after being rejected at $0.089. An ascending parallel channel’s middle boundary support has given way to the declines, which are likely to linger to the lower edge. The 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA) is coincidently at this same level and is expected to halt the losses.
The pessimistic outlook has been validated the Relative Strength Index negative (RSI) divergence on the 4-hour chart. This divergence forms when the price makes a series of higher lows while the RSI creates lower highs. The deviation indicates that trading volume is reducing, and a reversal is likely to take place.
DOGE/USD 4-hour chart
Looking at the other side of the fence
It is worth mentioning that Dogecoin will continue with the uptrend eyeing $1 if the price recovers above the ascending channel’s middle boundary. Closing the day above this zone may recall more buyers into the market. Besides, the gap made by the 50 SMA from the 100 SMA and 200 SMA suggests that bulls influence the price.
On the other hand, the Dogecoin search volume has rallied in China, which may impact the buying pressure behind Dogecoin—thus placing DOGE on the trajectory to new record highs.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE stands in a no-trade zone awaiting a potential 33% move
After several massive moves thanks to Elon Musk, Dogecoin has finally calmed down in the past 24 hours. The digital asset is currently inside a symmetrical triangle pattern and it’s on the verge of a massive price move.
Elrond Price Prediction: EGLD sees massive 200% explosion but faces extreme selling pressure
Elrond has been trading inside a massive rally since October 2020 from an all-time low of $6.8 to an all-time high above $200. In the past 48 hours, the digital asset has gained more than $2 billion in market capitalization, placing top 20.
OMG price must hold this support level for a potential rebound to $5.6
In the short-term, OMG price has topped out at around $5 establishing a significant resistance level around this point. However, bulls have just defended a critical support level at $4.8 and aim for a rebound towards $5 again.
Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC aims for a 15% upswing as bulls hold the upper hand
Litecoin has been trading in a steady and robust uptrend since the beginning of 2021. It is now facing one crucial resistance level at $175 before its final breakout towards the psychological level at $200.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Elon Musk endorses Bitcoin while the ECB says investors may “lose all their money”
In the past 24 hours, a lot has happened in the cryptocurrency market. First, the WallStreetBets Reddit group announced an upcoming pump on DogeCoin which rallied by more than 1,000%. Shortly after, Elon Musk changed his Twitter bio to #Bitcoin and followed up with the next tweet.