Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE stands in a no-trade zone awaiting a potential 33% move

- Dogecoin price is contained inside a symmetrical triangle pattern on the 1-hour chart.
- The pattern is on the verge of bursting and can push DOGE by up to 33%.
- Another increase in network growth shows bulls might have the upper hand.
After several massive moves thanks to Elon Musk, Dogecoin has finally calmed down in the past 24 hours. The digital asset is currently inside a symmetrical triangle pattern and it’s on the verge of a massive price move.
Dogecoin price awaits a massive explosion as volatility fades away
On the 1-hour chart, Dogecoin has established a symmetrical triangle pattern which is on the verge of bursting. The resistance level is located at $0.0806, a breakout above this point would drive Dogecoin price towards $0.106, a 33% move.
DOGE/USD 1-hour chart
It seems that DOGE bulls have the upper hand as the network growth of the digital asset has continued to rise. The number of new addresses joining Dogecoin’s blockchain has increased by 33% in the past week. Similarly, the amount of active addresses on the network also grew by 28%.
DOGE Network Growth chart
Nonetheless, a breakdown is also entirely possible as both support and resistance levels are extremely close to each other. Losing $0.078 would quickly drive Dogecoin price down to $0.053.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
