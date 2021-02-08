Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE targets 30% upswing to $0.10 but analysts believe a crash is imminent

- Dogecoin price rose 35% after it broke out of a bull pennant pattern on February 6.
- The bullish impulse came after rapper Snoop Dogg shared interest in the meme coin.
- Regardless of the upward price action, some of the most prominent cryptocurrency analysts believe that DOGE is primed for a painful correction.
Dogecoin has been trending ever since the ‘Reddit Rebellion’ was picked up by mainstream media. Telegrams groups and celebrities have done their fair share of promoting the coin, adding fuel to the mounting speculation around it.
Now that the meme coin is more valuable than a few promising DeFi projects, renowned technical analysts believe that a market top is near.
Dogecoin investors could ‘go out of this poorer’
Mike Novogratz, CEO of Galaxy Digital, believes that market participants have grown overwhelmingly bullish about Dogecoin just as they did about GameStop. But since this cryptocurrency does not have a real utility, Novogratz said that its price is bound to retrace all the gains it has incurred recently when the hype fades away.
“I actually think the DOGE frenzy is gonna end poorly. Same reason GME did. Greed and Gravity. DOGE doesn’t have a purpose. Stay with BTC, ETH, defi coins. Plenty of smarter ways to play this crypto rally.
Scott Melker, a popular technical analyst, seems to agree with Novogratz. Melker warned traders that it was a delusion to think DOGE would continue rising towards higher highs with the lack of fundamentals behind this project.
Therefore, the current price action could be part of a coordinated “pump and dump” scheme where many investors are going to “go out of this poorer,” affirmed DonAlt.
Dogecoin price history shows that this is entirely possible. In fact, each time DOGE has seen its market value skyrocket against Bitcoin over the past six years a massive correction tends to follow.
DOGE/BTC 1-week chart
Assuming that Dogecoin price follows a similar trend than in the past, the 1,000% bull rally seen recently in the DOGE/BTC trading pair might fully retrace to levels last seen in mid-2020.
DOGE price against the U.S. dollar hints at another rally
Despite the skepticism around Dogecoin price, the DOGE/USD pair recently broke out of a bull pennant. This technical formation forecasts that DOGE is primed to rise towards $0.10.
DOGE/USDT 12-hour chart
Such a bullish target derives from measuring the height of the flagpole and adding it to the breakout point.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE primed for a 90% bull run
Dogecoin price has seen many pumps this month at the hands of manipulative traders, celebrities, and so on. For instance, Tesla’s Elon Musk continues talking about it while rapper Snoop Dogg recently tweeted “Snoop Doge,” fueling the mounting speculation around.
XLM Price Prediction: Stellar breaks out, targetting $0.50
XLM price looks promising after seeing a 200% increase in Q4 2020. While the beginning of 2021 has been quite volatile, Stellar recently managed to retest a resistance barrier that may be pivotal for the continuation of its uptrend.
ADA bull run to $2 regains traction as whales step in
The impressive rally Cardano price has enjoyed comes after a significant update to its blockchain. The Goguen ‘Mary’ update allows users to create custom on-chain tokens that are ‘native’ to the network, making ADA a multi-asset blockchain.
Altseason hasn't even started yet, according to social media trends
The cryptocurrency market is characterized by cycles of over excitement that are followed by massive profit-taking periods. While prices rise quickly, they also plummet fast as wealth gets distributed between Bitcoin and altcoins. A closer look into this phenomenon is essential to ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Elon Musk endorses Bitcoin while the ECB says investors may “lose all their money”
In the past 24 hours, a lot has happened in the cryptocurrency market. First, the WallStreetBets Reddit group announced an upcoming pump on DogeCoin which rallied by more than 1,000%. Shortly after, Elon Musk changed his Twitter bio to #Bitcoin and followed up with the next tweet.