Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE bulls try to replicate another explosive 25% upswing

- Dogecoin price is consolidating in a tight range under the $0.273 resistance level.
- An explosive uptrend is likely to breach the supply zone, ranging from $0.280 to $0.312.
- If the buyers fall short and break down the $0.230 stable demand barrier, it will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Dogecoin price is currently hovering below a suite of resistance levels, preventing it from climbing higher. A swift breach of these barriers is likely considering the consolidation that DOGE is undergoing.
Dogecoin price awaits a breakout
Dogecoin price rallied 42% between August 6 and August 8 in one fell swoop. This explosive run-up came after an extended sideways movement before it. At the time of writing, DOGE is also consolidating under the $0.273 resistance barrier.
While a breakout from this coiling price action could head either way, investors can expect a bullish breakout. This directional bias is due to the overall structure of the big crypto, which is leaning toward the buyers.
Although the upswing is plausible, it is not apparent due to the presence of the supply zone, ranging from $0.280 to $0.312. A decisive 12-hour candlestick close above $0.312 will indicate a resurgence of buyers. This move opens up the path to the next ceiling at $0.328.
This leg-up from $0.257 to $0.328 constitutes a 25% advance for Dogecoin price.
DOGE/USDT 12-hour chart
While the upswing narrative might seem a bit forced, DOGE might fail to slice through the supply zone, stretching from $0.280 to $0.312. A failure will indicate a weak buying pressure and allow the bears to run rampant.
In such a case, investors can expect a retracement to the $0.230 support level. While this downswing does not hurt the optimistic narrative, it might delay the ascent.
However, if the bears shatter $0.230, it will invalidate the bullish thesis and potentially trigger a crash to $0.213.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
