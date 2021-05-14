- Dogecoin price is at a pivotal point, resulting in a 40% upswing or 30% sell-off.
- A swift surge beyond $0.522 and a retest of this level confirms a bullish outlook.
- If DOGE slices through the $0.351, it will put an end to the optimistic narrative.
Dogecoin price has seen a massive surge after Elon Musk’s recent tweet revealed that he is working with the developers of the meme coin to improve its transaction efficiency. With DOGE approaching a critical point in its uptrend, more gains stand to be realized if buyers push through.
Dogecoin price at crossroads
Dogecoin price has benefited from Musk’s remarks, but it faces a decision as it hovers near the supply zone that extends from $0.489 to $0.522. This area of resistance is critical and separates a 40% bull rally from a 30% decline.
Considering the optimism around Musk’s initiative to work hand-in-hand with Dogecoin developers, it seems like DOGE price will slice through the $0.489-$0.522 resistance wall and invoke a 40% upswing to $0.739.
If FOMO kicks in after these price hurdles are breached, there is a high probability that Dogecoin price will hit $1, which is an additional 35% upswing from $0.739.
DOGE/USDT 4-hour chart
Nonetheless, a rejection from the $0.522 supply wall could result in a 20% decline. Dogecoin price may try to find support around $0.416 or head lower if the selling pressure builds up.
A breakdown of the demand level at $0.351 will likely invalidate the bullish thesis. In that case, the Dogecoin price will slide 7% to tag the next support floor at $0.325.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
