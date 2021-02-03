Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE at risk of a 60% downswing if vital support fails to hold

- Dogecoin bulls are tasked with defending $0.03 support to avert a potentially massive breakdown.
- DOGE is dealing with massive seller congestion zones ahead that could delay recovery.
- The downtrend could be sabotaged if Dogecoin sustains an hourly candlestick above the 100 SMA.
Dogecoin recovery has become an uphill task after plunging from $0.088. The bearish outlook has also remained unchallenged over the last couple of days, as reported. Meanwhile, the 'Meme Coin' is exchanging hands at $0.032 amid the bulls' intensive fight to hold above $0.030.
Dogecoin critical support in jeopardy as technicals flip bearish
Slightly above the prevailing market value, Dogecoin is facing acute resistance under the 100 Simple Moving Average. It is essential to note that the token is also trading below the 50 SMA on the 1-hour chart, significantly increasing overhead pressure.
The most significant technical development is the formation of a symmetrical triangle pattern. This type of triangle can be described as a volatility-contraction pattern. In other words, it marks a decrease in an asset's volatility. The triangle also signifies a potential breakout or breakdown.
A breakout occurs after the price hits levels above the upper trendline. Similarly, a breakdown takes place when the price crosses below the lower trendline. Note that the triangle has an exact target that can be used as a stop loss, measured from the highest to the lowest point of the pattern.
If DOGE loses the support at $0.030, a 60% breakdown could come into play, forcing Dogecoin to explore lower price levels toward $0.0138. Investors still holding Dogecoin are probably worried that the bottom yet to be found. Therefore, declines under $0.030 could trigger panic-selling.
DOGE/USD 1-hour chart
The IOMAP model by IntoTheBlock confirms that recovery will not come easy based on the robust seller congestion zones ahead. The largest hurdle runs from $0.036 to $0.037. Here, nearly 29,000 addresses had previously bought about 2.8 billion DOGE.
Dogecoin IOMAP model
The same IOMAP model highlights the key support, $0.0315 to $0.0324. Roughly 23,000 addresses are currently profiting from the approximately 7.6 billion DOGE formerly purchased in the range. Buyers must hold above this critical zone; otherwise, Dogecoin could dive downstream.
Looking at the other side of the picture
As mentioned above, the symmetrical triangle can result in an upswing if Dogecoin breaks above the upper trendline. However, DOGE must jump above the 100 SMA to sustain an uptrend. Besides, crossing beyond the 50 SMA would call out to buyers to join the market, in turn, pushing Dogecoin toward $0.055.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum at the helm of crypto bull run, as $2000 beckons
Ethereum roared to new all-time highs after stepping above $1,500. The breakout past this crucial level was a significant test for ETH and is likely to precede the rally towards $2,000.
Tezos taps into non-fungible tokens market sending XTZ price close breakout
Tezos price has been contained within a consolidation pattern that began to take shape since May 2020. Despite the lackluster price action, the token's utility is about to expand, which may help revive the bullish sentiment behind it.
Uniswap price nearing a market top, suggests extremely accurate technical indicator
Since the beginning of 2021, Uniswap price has established a new high practically every day. The decentralized exchange had a massive 350% rally hitting $20.75 on February 1 and aiming for more.
LTC market value primed to double within the next few weeks
Litecoin recently rose above 2020’s high, drawing much closer to $200. However, a barrier at $190 put a halt to the massive upswing. After confirming support at $110, LTC has embarked on recovery, eyeing the all-time high at $420.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Elon Musk endorses Bitcoin while the ECB says investors may “lose all their money”
In the past 24 hours, a lot has happened in the cryptocurrency market. First, the WallStreetBets Reddit group announced an upcoming pump on DogeCoin which rallied by more than 1,000%. Shortly after, Elon Musk changed his Twitter bio to #Bitcoin and followed up with the next tweet.