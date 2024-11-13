Dogecoin price today: $0.3800

  • Dogecoin is the best-performing asset among the top 100 tokens by market cap following a 130% rise. 
  • Eric Balchunas hinted at the launch of a DOGE ETF, which could lower the skeptical view of investors toward memecoins.
  • DOGE could rally to test its all-time high if it overcomes the $0.5900 key hurdle.

Dogecoin (DOGE) rose over 15% on Tuesday as traders anticipate a price move toward the $1 threshold following Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas's post regarding a DOGE exchange-traded fund (ETF).

Dogecoin could be on the brink of an ETF launch as prices continue upward march

Dogecoin has witnessed double-digit gains in the past 24 hours, rising over 15% as the general crypto market rallied. It currently trends as the best-performing asset among the top 100 tokens, seeing over 130% gain on the weekly timeframe, per CoinGecko data.

The momentous rise saw Dogecoin's market capitalization cross the $56 billion mark, surpassing that of automotive company Ford in the process. DOGE's impressive run dates back to October 13, since which it has risen over 250%.

Following another round of price rally on Tuesday,  Bloomberg senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas hinted at the possibility of a DOGE ETF after Canary Capital's S-1 application for an HBAR ETF.

Eric Balchunas played a crucial role in the Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs approval timeline by providing regular updates and insights on regulatory developments.

Hence, most Dogecoin community members are showing increased interest after Balchunas' tweet.

Crypto expert Andrew Kang predicted in March that the approval of a DOGE ETF holds a 30% chance, particularly if regulatory clarity improves.

Although there is currently no application for a DOGE ETF, most crypto community members are preparing for asset managers to submit one soon, especially after Republican candidate Donald Trump won the US presidential elections last Tuesday.

As anticipation builds for a DOGE ETF, Dogecoin could extend its gains and tackle its all-time high resistance.

Additionally, a DOGE ETF could lower the skepticism toward meme coins by giving institutional investors exposure to Dogecoin's price.

Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE could test its all-time high if it rallies above the $0.5900 resistance

Dogecoin sustained over $127 million in liquidations in the past 24 hours, with liquidated long and short positions accounting for $63.69 and $64.10 million, per Coinglass data.

DOGE aims to tackle the resistance level of a key rectangular channel near $0.4483 after charging above the $0.3517 resistance of August 2021. A firm close above $0.4483 will see DOGE tackling the $0.5900 resistance of May 2021 and stage a rally toward a new all-time high.

DOGE/USDT daily chart

DOGE/USDT daily chart

Crypto analyst Ali Martinez also suggests a similar bullish outlook as DOGE's Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) is at 45.65%. This is below the 78% mark, which often indicates market tops in previous cycles. Hence, DOGE still has room to run.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is in the oversold region, indicating a potential price correction is imminent.

A daily candlestick close below $0.3517 will invalidate the bullish thesis.

Related news

Share: Cryptos feed

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Recommended content

Recommended Content

Editors’ Picks

Bitcoin Price Forecast: Chances of pullback increase as miner selling ramps up

Bitcoin Price Forecast: Chances of pullback increase as miner selling ramps up

Bitcoin (BTC) price extends its decline for a second consecutive day on Wednesday, trading slightly down at around $87,600 after a 30% surge since November 5 pushed BTC to a new all-time high at $89,940.

More Bitcoin News
Crypto fraudster pleads guilty of taking part in $73 million laundering scheme

Crypto fraudster pleads guilty of taking part in $73 million laundering scheme

Daren Li, a Chinese citizen, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to help launder $73 million stolen in cryptocurrency scams. Li laundered funds using a network of shell companies and international bank accounts.

More Cryptocurrencies News
Cardano bulls show signs of exhaustion

Cardano bulls show signs of exhaustion

Cardano’s price is falling on Tuesday as it faces rejection around $0.624 and traders engaged in profit-taking following the recent rally. Technical indicators show signs of weakness in upward momentum as the RSI exits from the overbought territory.

More Cardano News
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC, ETH and XRP could face pullbacks

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC, ETH and XRP could face pullbacks

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) trade in the red on Tuesday following strong rallies since last week, driven by crypto-friendly candidate Donald Trump's election victory. 

More Cryptocurrencies News
Bitcoin: Further upside likely after hitting new all-time high

Bitcoin: Further upside likely after hitting new all-time high

Bitcoin hit a fresh high of $76,849 on Thursday as crypto-friendly candidate Donald Trump won the US presidential election. Institutional demand returned with the highest single-day inflow on Thursday since the ETFs’ launch in January.

Read full analysis
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads

Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads

VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.

Read More

BTC

ETH

XRP