Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE screams buy as technical levels flip bullish

- Dogecoin bounces off crucial support as the upside opens up for gains toward $0.06.
- The TD Sequential indicator presented a buy signal, adding credence to DOGE’s bullish outlook.
- The IOMAP on-chain metric reveals that Dogecoin’s recovery will not be a walk in the park.
Dogecoin has been in a downtrend since the attempt to recover from February’s dip stalled at $0.62. The Meme Coin has tested support slightly under $0.5, but a rebound ensued, eyeing higher price levels toward $0.6.
Dogecoin nurtures uptrend
Dogecoin is exchanging hands at $0.52 at the time of writing. Bulls seem to be seeking support at this level, which will allow them to shift the focus back to $0.6. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator is about to flip bullish. If the MACD line (blue) crosses above the signal line, DOGE will witness an increase in the tailwind force.
DOGE/USD 4-hour chart
The TD Sequential indicator recently presented a signal to buy Dogecoin. This call to sell manifested in a red nine candlestick. If validated, Dogecoin is likely to lift higher in one to four 12-hour candlesticks.
DOGE/USD 12-hour chart
Looking at the other side of the fence
Dogecoin is facing immense resistance, according to the IOMAP chart. The most robust seller congestion runs from $0.056 to $0.058, where nearly 89,000 addresses had previously purchased approximately 8.76 billion DOGE. Besides this hurdle there are several others, adding weight to the pessimistic outlook.
Dogecoin IOMAP model
On the downside, little support exists to ensure that Dogecoin does not explore the levels downhill. The on-chain model directs attention to the subtle buyer congestion between $0.0503 and $0.0519. Here, roughly 89,000 addresses previously scooped up nearly 2.8 billion DOGE.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
