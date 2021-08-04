No big changes in the Crypto market from yesterday, we are still looking for a potential resistance, so watch out for a reversal down again. Bitcoin has already sharp leg down that can be indication for the top, but to confirm resistance in place, we need to see a bigger decline on ALTcoins.
Dogecoin, DOGEUSD remains unchanged, we are still tracking a bearish triangle formation within wave (b) of »y« that can later send the price even lower for the final wave (c) of »y«, ideally towards 0.13 strong support, if not even lower.
DOGE/USD 4h Elliott Wave analysis chart
