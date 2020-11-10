Decentraland Price Prediction: MANA breakout unstoppable, eyes $0.134

- Decentralized holds above $0.1 despite rejection at $0.114.
- On-chain metrics hint at a continued uptrend with the bulls targeting August high at $0.134.
Decentraland received a world-class recognition within the cryptocurrency industry due to the listing on Coinbase, one of the leading crypto exchanges in the United States. As reported, the listing was received positively, boosting MANA into a massive breakout. A monthly high has been achieved at $0.114 amid the 20% gains accrued over the last 24 hours.
Decentraland bulls focused on sustaining the uptrend
The 3-day chart shines a light on the breakout from a descending parallel channel moments after the listing announcement. Before that, MANA had slipped under the 50 Simple Moving Average. Support at the channel's middle boundary played a crucial role in the recovery. Price action beyond the upper edge resulted in a massive spike past the critical level at $0.10.
MANA/USD 3-day chart
MANA topped out at $0.114 after falling short of the August 2020 high of $0.134. At the time of writing, the 72nd largest cryptocurrency is doddering at $0.104. The uptrend seems unstoppable, especially with the Relative Strength Index consistently iring towards the overbought region. With a 24-hour trading volume of roughly $98 million, MANA is still a hot asset among investors and traders.
The network growth metric by Santiment, a leading provider of on-chain data, shines a light on the remarkable increase in the number of new addresses that have joined the network in the last few days. The spike is attributed to the listing on Coinbase.
However, MANA has managed to remain the investors' favorite, hence the price's sustained uptrend. In other words, this metric shows the level of user adoption over some time and can point out whether an asset is gaining or losing traction.
Decentraland network growth chart
Consequently, there was a significant increase in the number of whales holding 10 million coins in the last two weeks. For instance, the addresses in this range swelled from 25, recorded by Santiment on October 26 to 29, posted on November 7. Although the upturn may seem insignificant at first, the whales' volume is large enough to increase MANA's tailwind.
Decentraland holder distribution
According to the hourly chart, MANA's uptrend could soon lose traction. The RSI is currently horizontal at the 70 amid a developing bearish momentum. If MANA fails to overcome the resistance at $0.107, sellers might swing back into action, pulling Decentraland below $0.1.
MANA 1-hour chart
On the downside, declines could also extend to the 50 SMA to seek support. Other anchors to keep in mind include the 100 SMA and the 200 SMA, currently at $0.074. Similarly, the number of new addresses must continue to grow; otherwise, the token's inflow and outflow might be affected and trickle down to retracement in the token's value.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC bulls aim for $17,000, price due for a correction.
In one month between October 6 to November 5, the premier cryptocurrency jumped from $10,600 to $15,600. Following that, the price has encountered massive resistance and the buyers and sellers have started engaging in a ...
Aave Price Forecast: AAVE to face a downturn as multiple technicals turn bearish
Aave has been on a tear for the last five days. Between November 5 and November 9, the price has jumped from $27.65 to $55.25. In the process, the price managed to reach all-time-high levels.
Decentraland Price Prediction: MANA breakout unstoppable, eyes $0.134
Decentraland received a world-class recognition within the cryptocurrency industry due to the listing on Coinbase, one of the leading crypto exchanges in the United States. As reported, the listing was received positively, boosting MANA into a massive breakout.
Ripple Price rejected from a critical resistance level again, hinting at a pullback
XRP has established a critical resistance level at 0.26, tested on eight different occasions from September 4 until November 7. The last try managed to push XRP’s price towards $0.267 before quickly dropping to $0.244 on the same day.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin moves to a new grade as the network turns 12 years old
Bitcoin has just finished one of the best months in terms of growth since May 2019. The pioneer digital currency gained nearly 30% in October and entered November with intense bullish fervour.