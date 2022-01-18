Decentraland bulls deep fish for an entry-level before the breakout

- Decentraland is unable to stay above the 78.6% Fibonacci level at $3.00
- MANA looks to be breaking further to the downside as global sentiment weighs on investors’ beliefs.
- Expect a break lower, testing the low of 2022 and December 2021 before being picked up by bulls.
Decentraland (MANA) is not starting the year on a high note. For most of January, price action has been trading sideways to lower, and it does not look like current levels are the ones where investors are interested. Expect a lower break towards $2.60 or even $2.15 before investors start to scoop up MANA with profit targets to the upside.
With the RSI dipping lower, MANA price action first needs to correct lower before rallying higher again
Decentraland is keeping investors on edge as price action has been mostly sideways for the past few days. Each time MANA price action looked ripe gains, it faltered, and as a result failed to close above the 78.6% Fibonacci level at $3.00. As this level has been so chopped up these past few days, it has started to lose credibility, and bulls will not want to be trapped at such a level.
MANA price will need to correct a few percentages first, before investors will want to enter long positions again. A dip towards the low of 2022 at $2.57 or $2.15, the low of November 2021, and just below the monthly S1 support level, might both make valid entry points. With that, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) will enter oversold territory and trigger profit-taking among the short-sellers.
MANA/USD daily chart
Of course, sentiment can quickly shift on a single headline, and that is no different today. If a peace agreement were to come out of the NATO-Russia talks, for example, that would help sentiment, and spark a new rally for equities and risky assets that would also see buying across the board in cryptocurrencies. MANA price action would finally be able to leave $3.00 behind it and start to test $3.66, where the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), the monthly pivot, and the 61.8% Fibonacci level all fall in place.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
