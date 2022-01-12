Decentraland price eyes 15% upswing as MANA faces a resistance level confluence

- Decentraland price is bouncing off the daily demand zone, extending from $2.20 to $2.82, hinting at an uptrend.
- MANA will face the weekly resistance barrier at $3.26 and the liquidity resting above $3.39 on its uptrend.
- A breakdown of the demand zone’s lower limit at $2.20 will create a lower low, invalidating the bullish thesis.
Decentraland price seems to be retesting a crucial confluence of support levels, which could trigger an uptrend. While bullish, MANA will face multiple barriers that are likely to cut this bull rally short.
Decentraland price vies to trend higher
Decentraland price has retested a bear trend line two times since November 29, 2021, swing high $5.24. MANA has also bounced off the daily demand zone, stretching from $2.20 to $2.88 four times since November 16.
As a result, Decentraland price seems to be consolidating between a strong support and a declining trend line. Currently, MANA is bouncing off the said daily demand and the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $2.82.
Therefore, the resulting upswing is likely to trigger a 10% ascent to the weekly resistance barrier at $3.26. Investors can expect MANA to wick higher and collect the liquidity resting above $3.39, bringing the total gain to 15%.
Although unlikely, in a highly bullish case, Decentraland price could retest the 50-day SMA at $3.63.
MANA/USDT 4-hour chart
Regardless of the bullish outlook, if the Decentraland price fails to hold above the 100-day SMA at $2.82, it will indicate weakness. Increased selling pressure that knocks MANA to produce a four-hour candlestick close below the said demand zone’s lower limit at $2.20 will create a lower low.
This development will skew the odds in the bears’ favor and invalidate the bullish thesis for Decentraland price.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XRP price to discover reliable support at $0.65 before Ripple kickstarts uptrend
XRP price could be setting up a buying opportunity before Ripple bulls prepare for a major recovery. The cross-border remittance token may discover reliable support at $0.65 prior to a significant price reversal.
Dogecoin presents buying opportunity before DOGE returns to $0.28
Dogecoin price continued its path lower yesterday, hitting the $0.13 value area - a price level traded in April 2021. It appeared as if Dogecoin might push even lower as it breached the lower trendline of the falling wedge.
Dogecoin-killer Shiba Inu bullish reversal pattern could launch SHIBA more than 100%
Shiba Inu price has been in a clear downtrend for several months, with little in the form of any reprieve. However, bulls are likely to take over very soon and create an intense short squeeze that could rally SHIBA to levels not seen since October 2021.
Ripple price climbs higher as the payments giant opposes SEC’s fair notice defence
Ripple no longer relies on its fair notice defence and opposes the SEC’s motion to strike. Ripple’s lawyers argued that the Fife case was from a different legal circuit and not legally binding in a New York district court.
BTC to revisit $52,000 after recent sell-off [Video]
Bitcoin price shows dual nature as it undergoes another sell-off albeit a relatively smaller one compared to the ones seen on December 4, 2021, and January 4. Ironically, the downswing presents a bullish opportunity as it sets the perfect stage for a move higher.