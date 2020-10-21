Dash Price Analysis: DASH explodes after bouncing up from 50-day SMA

- Dash buyers took back control and made up for this Tuesday’s losses.
- DASH has previously faced rejections at the 200-day SMA.
After crossing the $100-barrier on August 7, DASH fell to $6.50 on September 23. Since then, the privacy coin has gone up to $75.50, as of writing. Dash had earlier jumped from $67.30 to $75 this Monday before facing rejection at the 200-day SMA ($76.30) and dropping to the 50-day SMA ($70.50) the next day. After regaining control, the buyers were able to make up for Tuesday's losses by jumping the price up to $75.50.
DASH/USD daily chart
The MACD shows increasing bullish momentum. The buyers should be able to break above the 100-day and 200-day SMAs. As per IntoTheBlock’s In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP), there is a moderate resistance level at $80. Previously, 32,280 addresses had purchased 290,000 DASH tokens. Upon conquering this level, DASH should be able to touch the $90-zone.
DASH IOMAP
Adding further credence to the bullish outlook is the number of addresses entering the protocol. The number of new addresses entering over the last month reached a low of 48,800 addresses on October 8. It has since gone up to 86,820, as of writing. This is a strong signal as it is indicative of a healthy network.
DASH New Addresses
The Flipside: Can the bears take back control?
The sellers can change this bearish outlook by ensuring that the 200-day SMA doesn’t flip from resistance to support. If Dash fails to break above this level, it can drop down to $73. As per the IOMAP, there are healthy support walls at $73, 50-day SMA ($70.50) and $68, which should absorb a considerable amount of selling pressure.
Key price levels to watch
The buyers' key levels are the 200-day SMA ($76.30) and 100-day SMA ($77.50). They will need to break above them and aim for the $80 barrier.
On the other hand, the bears are severely limited by three strong support walls at $73, 50-day SMA ($70.50) and $68.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
