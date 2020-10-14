Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto bull run seems imminent

The cryptocurrency market is mixed red and green but mainly characterized by minor price movements. The flagship cryptocurrency is lock-step trading at $11,400 after the recent rejection from $11,800. According to data by CoinMarketCap, the total market capitalization slumped from the recent spike to $369 billion. Currently, the market cap stands at $362 billion, while the 24-hour volume holds roughly $72 billion. Read More ...

Crypto.com Technical Analysis: CRO breakdown to $0.12 in the offing

Crypto.com is still retracing from the highs traded in August at $0.192. A higher low pattern has been forming below a descending trendline. On the downside, support at $0.14 played a crucial role in ensuring that losses are mitigated. Attempts to resume the uptrend has only resulted in lock-step trading. Read more ...

Dash Technical Analysis: DASH breakdown to $65 looms after rejection at $75

Dash recently embarked on a recovery mission after appearing to have bottomed out at $65. Before the recovery, a lower high pattern from August’s peak of $105 kept recovery at bay. On the downside, the crypto tested support at $65 severally before the remarkable breakout in the first week of October. Read more ...