Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto bull run seems imminent
The cryptocurrency market is mixed red and green but mainly characterized by minor price movements. The flagship cryptocurrency is lock-step trading at $11,400 after the recent rejection from $11,800. According to data by CoinMarketCap, the total market capitalization slumped from the recent spike to $369 billion. Currently, the market cap stands at $362 billion, while the 24-hour volume holds roughly $72 billion. Read More ...
Crypto.com Technical Analysis: CRO breakdown to $0.12 in the offing
Crypto.com is still retracing from the highs traded in August at $0.192. A higher low pattern has been forming below a descending trendline. On the downside, support at $0.14 played a crucial role in ensuring that losses are mitigated. Attempts to resume the uptrend has only resulted in lock-step trading. Read more ...
Dash Technical Analysis: DASH breakdown to $65 looms after rejection at $75
Dash recently embarked on a recovery mission after appearing to have bottomed out at $65. Before the recovery, a lower high pattern from August’s peak of $105 kept recovery at bay. On the downside, the crypto tested support at $65 severally before the remarkable breakout in the first week of October. Read more ...
Millions of dollars entering the cryptocurrency market ahead of a new bull market
Bitcoin is attracting a lot of attention from large companies. According to the recent report published by the Fidelity Investments' cryptocurrency department, almost 60% of the surveyed investors believe that digital assets have a place in a portfolio.
LINK recovery hits pause amid hovering reversal to $10
Chainlink has printed a remarkable recovery over the last seven days. Bulls regained control of the price after LINK embraced support marginally above $7. However, they struggled at $9 before a breakout from a descending parallel channel came into the picture.
Bitcoin: BTC ready to escape from the range; bulls have $12,000 in mind
Bitcoin has been gaining ground amid positive fundamental developments. The flagship cryptocurrency is ready to break free from its current range and proceed with the recovery towards $12,000.