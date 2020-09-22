Dash Price Prediction: DASH defends crucial support level and shows buy signals

- DASH is currently trading at $68.36 after defending a critical support level at $66.5.
- The TD Sequential indicator is showing several buy signals on various time-frames.
DASH has lost 36% of its value since its peak on August 6 at $104.8. The digital asset is currently trying to bounce back up with the help of various indicators which are showing a shift in momentum for the bulls.
DASH/USD daily chart
The TD sequential indicator has presented a buy signal on the daily chart at around $68 right after DASH defended a critical support level at $66.5 formed on May 11 and defended on several occasions through June and September.
DASH IOMAP Chart
The In/Out of the Money Around Price indicator by IntoTheBlock shows a good amount of support at $68 and $66.55, right where the trendline is formed. The IOMAP chart basically identifies how many DASH coins were bought at a specific price.
DASH/USD 12-hour chart
Similarly, on the 12-hour chart, the TD indicator has presented a buy signal just hours ago while the RSI was close to creating a bullish divergence but the price of DASH didn’t create lower lows but rather defended the same price point at $66.5.
DASH IOMAP Chart
Although the IOMAP chart confirms that there are a lot of buyers at $66.5 it also shows stiff resistance ahead at $69, $70, and most notably at $72 with a total volume of 796,000 DASH. For comparison, the $66.5 support level only has around 147,000 DASH in volume which means there are five times more buyers at $72.
Investors need to be on alert for a bearish breakout of $66.5 as this would most likely push DASH to lower lows close to $60. On the other hand, if both TD buy signals are correct, we could see the digital asset climb above $70 to test the massive resistance level at $72.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
