Cryptocurrency Market Update: The tug of war begins as Bitcoin and altcoins consolidate

- Bitcoin price support a $9,200 starts to waver as the bears increase their tug of war strength.
- Ripple bulls fight to defend $0.25 support and prevent a possible plunge towards $0.24 and $0.23 support areas.
The digital asset market is sending mostly bearish signals on the second day of trading this week. Bitcoin has slowed down the uptrend; so have the altcoins. Some of the previous biggest gainers such as IOTA, Bitcoin Gold and Ethereum Classic are correcting lower 0.82%, 3.78% and 0.58% in that order.
All of the top three cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple are struggling to shake off the bear pressure. Only selected cryptoassets are slightly in the green including Bitcoin Cash at 0.15% higher and NEO at 0.18 higher on the day.
The crypto market’s total cap has dropped by $3 billion from $261 billion on Mon day to $258 billion at the time of writing. CoinMarketCap data shows a total 24-hour trading volume of $103 billion. Bitcoin is still by far the largest crypto by market capitalization. It has a 65.3% dominance in the market after dropping significantly in January amid growth in the altcoin’s park.
Bitcoin price update
Bitcoin is struggling to hold the price above $9,200 and maintain the consolidation movements until a breakout is made possible. However, the bears are increasing the intensity of the tug of war, with their aim at $9,000. Upward corrections have become increasingly difficult especially after Bitcoin bulls failed to sustain gains above $9,600.
BTC/USD 4-hour chart
Ethereum market update
Ethereum's tug of war between the bulls and the bears is gaining traction fast. Will it be $200 or $170?. The price is teetering at $188 after adjusting from an intraday low of $187. The short term trend has a bullish bias but the shrinking volatility signals that upward movement could still be limited.
Ripple market update
Ripple price is the most bullish compared to Bitcoin and Ethereum. The bulls are working hard to correct the 1% loss suffered on Tuesday. Also, their main mission is to keep the price above $0.25. Previous attempts to correct above $0.26 have been futile. If the support at $0.25 gives in to the selling pressure, XRP could spiral to test support at $0.24 and $0.23, respectively.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
The tug of war begins as Bitcoin and altcoins consolidate
The digital asset market is sending mostly bearish signals on the second day of trading this week. Bitcoin has slowed down the uptrend; so have the altcoins.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD consolidates above the critical $0.25
Ripple’s XRP bullish reversal fails to sustain movement above $0.26 but begins a new consolidation phase above $0.25. Ripple bulls remain relatively in control despite the failure to push for gains above $0.26. Spot rate: $0.2534. Relative change: 0.002441.
IOT/USD flies up as IOTA releases Coordicide alphanet 0.1.0
IOT/USD bulls have retained control over the market for four consecutive days. IOT/USD was trending in an upward channel formation before this Monday’s bullish action pushed the price above the channel.
XMR/USD breaks above double-top formation, trends over $75
XMR/USD bulls took charge of the market for the third consecutive day and broke above the double-top formation. In the early hours of Tuesday, XMR/USD went up from $74.90 to $76.62, going above the $75-level in the process.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Faces a brick wall at $9,300
The cryptocurrency market has been on recovery mode during the last week of January. Bitcoin and all major altcoin finished the month in a green zone, with some of them posting triple-digit gains.