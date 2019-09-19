Cryptocurrency market update: Ripple, NEO and Monero dump as altcoins' short-lived boom takes a breather

- Altcoins rejoin Bitcoin in the red after the bullish fave fizzled out.
- Ripple price is struggling to stay above $0.30; further recovery will be an uphill task.
- NEO and Monero corrected lower 3.94 and 3.6% respectively as the bears grab the joystick.
The cryptocurrency market is back to the recent default settings; painted red everywhere. This comes after corrected higher three days in arrow. Ethereum, the largest altcoin in the market tested $215 resistance after a period of being lethargic between $190 and $180. Ripple broke above several resistance levels to trade close to $0.32 while Bitcoin Cash hit new September highs above $320.
Ripple price update
Among the biggest daily losers on Thursday during the Asian session is Ripple. The crypto left $0.32 untested during the unique rally staged earlier in the week. Failing to break the above resistance level left a gap that the bears are wasting no time to explore. After opening the session at $0.3137, the selling action hit a low at $0.2956. A minor correction adjusted the price to the current $0.3045 but Ripple is still faced with a 3.94% loss on the day.
NEO price update
NEO was not left behind by what was termed as the beginning of the altcoin season. However, just as quickly and surprising the gains hit the market, it is the same way a retreat has grappled NEO. A significant increase in trading volumes has been witnessed from $221 million on Sunday to the current $354 million. Although, the market capitalization rose to $716 million it has corrected to $691 perhaps to the current drop in price.
NEO is currently trading at $9.75 following a 3.6% lower correction on the day. It hit highs of $10.15 on Wednesday amid the general bullish pressure among the altcoins. For now, the path of least resistance is to the south. However, a correction above $10 will ensure NEO avoids further drop.
Monero price update
Monero, on the other hand, is also caught up in the retracement from the short-lived recovery. Down 3.96% on the day, the crypto is exchanging hands at $77.93. XMR touched highs around $81.65 before extending the bearish arm to lows of $77.21. The prevailing trend is generally bullish with the buyers fighting to pull back above the key $80.00 level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Cryptos seeing multiple launches into the universe
The BTC/USD pair is currently trading at the $10.187 price level, the same price level as in recent weeks. The most serious difficulty for Bitcoin is the low volatility, after many days in the same price range, strength and speed indicators are at minimum levels. It will not be easy to start again.
Ethereum (ETH) price analysis: ETH/USD settles above $200.00 amid altcoins'bull run
The second-largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $22.9 billion hit $215.18 during early Asian hours. While the coin has retreated to $212.40 by the time of writing, the upside momentum remains strong as the coin stays above a critical $200.00.
NEO price analysis: NEO/USD retreats from intraday high, upside momentum recedes
NEO is performing strongly on Wednesday. The 20th largest digital asset with the current market value of $69 million gained over 7% both on a day-on-day basis and moved nearly 3% higher since the beginning of the day. At the time of writing, NEO/USD is changing hands at $9.80, off the intraday high of $9.87.
TRON market update: TRX/USD tests DMA50 for the first time since July
TRON (TRX) is one of the best performing coins on Wednesday. TRX/USD has gained over 10% of its value to trade at $0.0178 by press time. While the coin has retreated from the intraday high ($0.0178), the upside momentum is still strong as TRX is moving in sync with the rest of the market.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Rangebound trading and September blues come upon the crypto market
Bitcoin finishes the week with marginal losses. The first digital currency recovered from the recent low of $9,886 but stayed in the red zone as of the end of the week.