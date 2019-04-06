Cryptocurrency market update: Recovery is in order - Bitcoin and Ethereum gasp for air

The red painted market is finally getting a shed of green on Wednesday as buyers come out of hibernation.

Bitcoin dominance dives as the altcoins lead the market in recovery.

Bitcoin led the market in June first devastating selloff on Tuesday. The losses followed a successful month May where most cryptocurrencies hit new 2019 highs. The red painted market is finally getting a shed of green on Wednesday as buyers come out of their hibernation with the renewed strength to reverse the negative move experienced yesterday.

The market has a total capitalization of $250 billion at press time which is a slight increase from yesterday’s $247 billion. In the same period, the 24-hour trading volume has dived by $2 billion from $82 billion. Bitcoin’s dominance on the market has also taken a hit from 58.5% as discussed in yesterday’s market update to the current 55.6%.

Bitcoin market update

Bitcoin is back in the green after a day navigating the sea of red rough waters. With an increase of 1.77%, BTC/USD has recovered from a low around $7,670.58 to the current value of $7,801. In spite of the correction, the prevailing trend is still bearish for Bitcoin, which means that the largest asset is still within the grip of the sellers.

Ethereum market update

The $26 billion crypto is still in the red when looking at its performance in the 24-hours. However, the intraday charts show that the bulls are taking up the mantle pushing ETH 1.66% higher on the day. From a low of $240.19 today, Ethereum has recovered to trade at $245 at the time of going to press. The trading volume has slowed down as after the fall with a decrease from $10 billion to the current $9.4 billion.