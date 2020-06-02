Cryptocurrency Market Update: Bitcoin ready to bust a move to $15,000 – Max Keiser

Bitcoin could easily rally to $15,000 if Trump enacts the Martial Law in the US due to widespread riots.

Mike Novogratz, Galaxy Digital CEO believes a breakout on gold vs. Bitcoin chart will turbo boost Bitcoin.

Bitcoin continues to fight for a chance of staying above $10,000 following a retreat from highs around $10,410. The market has been generally bullish on Monday with gains between 0.1% and 6% for the major coins. Bitcoin has a market value of $10,108 at the time of writing and dealing with losses of approximately 1%. Interestingly, the trend is bullish while volatility is expanding. More volatility is expected in the course of the European session and the American session on Tuesday.

Ethereum is holding slightly in the green with gains of 0.30% on the day. From an opening of $248, the price made a minor adjustment to $249.09 intraday high). For now, Ether is valued at $249.16. The bullish trend means that buyers are in control and working on the desire to push not only above $250 but also the resistance at $252.

Ripple price has remained lethargic following the break above $0.21. On the upside, it has hit an intraday high at $0.2128. A low formed at $0.2096 suggests that buyers have the upper hand. XRP/USD had since reclaimed the position above $0.21 and trading at $0.2126. As long as support at $0.21 is defended, the potential for growth could remain high. The target to the north is initially at $0.22 and later $0.25.

Ethereum layer 2 scaling strategy begins to pay off – Vitalik Buterin

According to the co-founder of Ethereum, Vitalik Buterin, the layer two scaling solutions are beginning to bring results. In a tweet posted recently, Buterin reckoned, “while everyone wasn’t looking, the initial deployment of Ethereum's layer two scaling strategy has basically* succeeded. What's left is refinement and deployment.” The scaling strategies are meant to bolster Ethereum to support faster blockchain transactions, lower gas fees while not compromising on security.

Galaxy Digital Mike Novogratz predicts further BTC breakout above $10,000

According to the head of Galaxy Digital, Mike Novogratz, more upside action should be expected following Bitcoin’s break above $10,000. In his opinion, the chart to watch is “Gold vs. Bitcoin,” because “if that chart breaks higher it will turbo boost Bitcoin.”

Another Bitcoin proponent, Max Keiser who is also the host of RT, says that Bitcoin’s next run to $15,000 could happen as soon as President Donald Trump enacts “Martial Law in America.” According to Keiser, “your only way out, America is Bitcoin.”