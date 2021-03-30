Ripple’s partnership with Tranglo could catalyze XRP price move to $1

Ripple recently announced a collaboration with Malaysia-based, cross-border payments company Tranglo. This strategic move could propel the XRP price higher as it directly ties into the partnership. Read more...

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH hints at 36% breakout as indecision mounts

The Ethereum price is trading inside a symmetrical triangle formation that has no inherent bias. Hence, a breakout could head either way. Read more...

Swipe Price Analysis: SXP draws nigh to 50% technical upswing

Swipe is among the crypto assets in the green during the European session on Tuesday. It has incurred almost 10% gains over the previous 24 hours, and the bullish outlook seems intact. SXP is teetering at $3.4 at the time of writing, while technical levels align for an ultimate liftoff to new all-time highs. Read more...