Ripple’s partnership with Tranglo could catalyze XRP price move to $1
Ripple recently announced a collaboration with Malaysia-based, cross-border payments company Tranglo. This strategic move could propel the XRP price higher as it directly ties into the partnership. Read more...
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH hints at 36% breakout as indecision mounts
The Ethereum price is trading inside a symmetrical triangle formation that has no inherent bias. Hence, a breakout could head either way. Read more...
Swipe Price Analysis: SXP draws nigh to 50% technical upswing
Swipe is among the crypto assets in the green during the European session on Tuesday. It has incurred almost 10% gains over the previous 24 hours, and the bullish outlook seems intact. SXP is teetering at $3.4 at the time of writing, while technical levels align for an ultimate liftoff to new all-time highs. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
VeChain could slide 16% if this critical demand barrier is broken
VeChain price might initially crash to $0.075 if it fails to produce a decisive close above $0.093. If bulls manage to slice through $0.075, it would confirm a bearish outlook and prompt a 16% sell-off toward $0.063. However, if VET bulls reclaim $0.093, an 18% upswing seems likely.
Litecoin robust on-chain metrics could support upswing to record highs
Litecoin sustained the uptrend following support around $170. The descending parallel channel’s lower boundary support reinforced the level, leading to gains toward $200.
Tezos takes off while technical levels improve
Tezos had over the last two weeks danced within the confines of a ranging channel as illustrated on the four-hour chart. Last week’s dip embraced support at $3.8, giving way to the resumed uptrend. A break above the channel has validated XTZ’s bullish outlook.
Enjin confirms 65% bull rally
Enjin Coin has broken out of a bull flag, suggesting a 65% upswing on the horizon. Transactional data confirms stable support levels as opposed to minor supply barriers, supporting the bullish outlook. Addresses holding between 1,000,000 to 10,000,000 ENJ have increased by 4.5%, hinting at whale accumulation.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC long-term outlook remains upbeat despite recent volatility
Bitcoin price action this week does not match the frantic headlines in the leading financial publications. Price did not close with excessive daily losses this week, and the weekly close is similarly muted compared to historical precedent.