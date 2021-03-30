Ripple’s partnership with Tranglo could catalyze XRP price move to $1

- Ripple partnered with Tranglo, a Malaysia-based payments company, by acquiring a 40% stake.
- This move will allow Tranglo to leverage XRP via Ripple’s On-Demand Liquidity existing footprint.
- XRP price is forming an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern that projects a 70% upswing to $1.
Ripple recently announced a collaboration with Malaysia-based, cross-border payments company Tranglo. This strategic move could propel the XRP price higher as it directly ties into the partnership.
Ripple expands the reach of On-Demand Liquidity (ODL)
Ripple announced on Tuesday that it is acquiring a 40% stake in Tranglo, a Malaysia-based, cross-border payments hub. The main intention behind this partnership is to meet Ripple’s growing demand in this region.
Tranglo’s already massive network will help Ripple by using existing ODL corridors, which leverage XRP. The announcement stated:
As a pioneer for cross-border payment services, Tranglo will play a critical role in supporting existing corridors, such as the Philippines, and introducing new ODL corridors within its current network. As Ripple broadens its ODL footprint in the region, RippleNet customers using ODL will also be able to leverage Ripple’s Line of Credit to free up working capital and scale cross-border payments into more markets than ever before.
Although Ripple is fighting a securities fraud lawsuit against the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC), it is making progress in other countries. The investment in Tranglo will help connect the fragmented payments landscape in Southeast Asia and increase XRP adoption.
Additionally, in the recent blog, Ripple stated that RippleNet transactions did a 10x in 2020, with Southeast Asia playing a significant role. Hence, the current investment will also bolster its footprint in that region.
Regardless of the outcome of the ongoing lawsuit, Ripple and XRP have a lot to gain outside of the US.
XRP price eyes higher high
The XRP price is traversing an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern for more than three months. This technical formation consists of two distinctive valleys of almost the same height that forms the shoulders. The valley in the middle is much deeper than the others and creates the head.
The peaks between these steep price actions tap across a horizontal resistance level known as the neckline. In XRP’s case, a move above $0.63 will signify a breakout of the setup. This pattern predicts a 72% upswing, determined by measuring the distance between the lowest point of the head and the neckline and adding it to the breakout point.
This target places the XRP price at $1.08.
Adding credence to this upswing is the buy signal posted by the SuperTrend indicator recently. A decisive close above $0.63 will play a pivotal role in determining the future of the XRP price. Hence, investors need to pay close attention to it.
XRP/USDT 12-hour chart
If the remittance token gets rejected around the $0.63 level, it could spell trouble for the XRP price. Regardless, a breach of the demand barrier at $0.42 will invalidate the bullish outlook and kick-start a bearish one.
In that case, XRP could slide 20% toward the support level at $0.32.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
VeChain could slide 16% if this critical demand barrier is broken
VeChain price might initially crash to $0.075 if it fails to produce a decisive close above $0.093. If bulls manage to slice through $0.075, it would confirm a bearish outlook and prompt a 16% sell-off toward $0.063. However, if VET bulls reclaim $0.093, an 18% upswing seems likely.
Litecoin robust on-chain metrics could support upswing to record highs
Litecoin sustained the uptrend following support around $170. The descending parallel channel’s lower boundary support reinforced the level, leading to gains toward $200.
Tezos takes off while technical levels improve
Tezos had over the last two weeks danced within the confines of a ranging channel as illustrated on the four-hour chart. Last week’s dip embraced support at $3.8, giving way to the resumed uptrend. A break above the channel has validated XTZ’s bullish outlook.
Enjin confirms 65% bull rally
Enjin Coin has broken out of a bull flag, suggesting a 65% upswing on the horizon. Transactional data confirms stable support levels as opposed to minor supply barriers, supporting the bullish outlook. Addresses holding between 1,000,000 to 10,000,000 ENJ have increased by 4.5%, hinting at whale accumulation.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC long-term outlook remains upbeat despite recent volatility
Bitcoin price action this week does not match the frantic headlines in the leading financial publications. Price did not close with excessive daily losses this week, and the weekly close is similarly muted compared to historical precedent.