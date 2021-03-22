Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Riplle, Bitcoin & Ethereum – Asian Wrap 22 Mar

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP extends losses following failure to cross $0.5500 hurdle

Ripple bears return to the table after a miss in crossing the $0.5500 hurdle, currently down 2.94% to $0.5030, during early Monday. In doing so, the altcoin sellers attack the previous key resistance line from February 01 amid downbeat RSI.

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC bears await confirmation to recall sub-$50,000 levels

Bitcoin bulls seem tiring as the quote wavers around $57,750 during early Monday. In doing so, the cryptocurrency major teases a bearish chart formation, rising wedge, which becomes critical to follow, if confirmed, near the top. Seven-week-old support line can offer intermediate halt during further downside, $60,000 guards immediate upside.

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH eyes a 40% bull rally

Ethereum price shows signs of reduced volatility as it hugs a demand barrier closely. This level could bring about massive gains or trigger a steep correction. On the 1-day chart, Ethereum price has been trudging close to a support level at $1,744, coinciding with the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level.