Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Polkadot, Tezos & Ethereum — Asian Wrap 14 Apr

Polkadot price preparing to launch a 60% rally
Polkadot price failed on its first attempt to break out above the February high at $42.72 and is currently resetting just above the 21-day simple day moving average (SMA). The setback is mild and on low volume, keeping the emphasis on the bullish outlook moving forward.
Tezos Price Forecast: XTZ to mimic Filecoin and surge another 70%
Tezos price closed above the topside trendline on April 5 with a daily gain of 19% after failing three of the previous four days. Price action since breaking out has been sloppy, but initial profit targets first mentioned in an April 1 FXStreet post have been reached.
Ethereum price rises on the frenzied interest in decentralized finance
Ethereum price is up for the third consecutive week and crushed the 161.8% Fibonacci retracement of the 2018 bear market at $2,248 today. The outlook remains bullish for ETH, with the next resistance emerging at $2,500. “Alt-season” puts ETH at the apex of the cryptocurrency market capitalization.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC and ETH reach record highs, while XRP begins to catch up
The cryptocurrency market has finally hit a $2 trillion market capitalization for the first time ever as most of the top coins established new all-time highs. The much-hyped Coinbase IPO (Initial Public Offering) will be live on Wednesday, April 14, and it already seems to have helped the industry.
Cardano Price Forecast: ADA primed to break out to new all-time highs
Cardano had a significant 10% breakout already in the past 48 hours and aims for more. The digital asset faces a robust resistance trend line on the 12-hour chart that has rejected the price several times in the past month.
TRON on verge of new yearly highs above $0.15
TRON has managed to establish a strong 4-hour uptrend since April 7 and faces practically no resistance ahead. However, the TD Sequential indicator has presented a sell signal in the past 12 hours that could shift the odds in favor of the bulls.
Stellar forecasts additional 23% advance
XLM price has surged nearly 90% after bouncing off the ascending parallel channel’s lower boundary. The recent upswing has generated a new yearly high at $0.656 after toppling the old one at $0.608. A 23% climb could see Stellar tap the demand barrier at $0.779, coinciding with the setup’s middle line.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: SEC commissioner cozies up to BTC ETF, on-chain metrics reset making way for volatile move
Bitcoin’s mainstream adoption has soared over the last couple of months, with institutions like Visa, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and others dipping their toes in the BTC markets. Likewise, prices look primed to advance further despite the ongoing consolidation phase.