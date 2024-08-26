Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Pepe, Toncoin & AVAX – European Wrap 26 August

Pepe (PEPE) price looks set to unwind most of its recent gains after it retested and failed to overcome resistance from the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on Saturday and declined 3.6% on Sunday. At the time of writing, it trades slightly down 1% on Monday. Additionally, the suggestion of on-chain data supports the bearish trend ahead, as evidenced by a long-to-short ratio below one.

Toncoin (TON) plunged 14% in two days, reaching a low of $5.23 on Sunday. As of Monday, it trades at around $5.73. This bearish sentiment was initiated by the arrest of Pavel Durov, CEO of Telegram, by the Fench authorities on Saturday.

Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov has been arrested in France and placed in custody by agents of France's National Anti-Fraud Office, according to a report from reputable French news site TF1 on Saturday.

Crypto projects’ official Discord channels suffered security breaches in the past week. Polygon’s Chief Information Security Officer, Mudit Gupta asked users to refrain from clicking on any links in the official Discord channel on August 24.

The largest Ethereum scaling solution confirmed the security breach and regained control of the channel on the communication platform Discord. A similar incident has hit Avalanche and ZkSync communities.