Avalanche announces official Discord has been resecured after recent incident, ZkSync admin lost access of channel to attacker.

AVAX and ZK teams informed users of the attack and started an investigation per official updates.

AVAX holds steady at $27, ZK erased 1.62% of its value on Monday, down to $0.1279.

Crypto projects’ official Discord channels suffered security breaches in the past week. Polygon’s Chief Information Security Officer, Mudit Gupta asked users to refrain from clicking on any links in the official Discord channel on August 24.

The largest Ethereum scaling solution confirmed the security breach and regained control of the channel on the communication platform Discord.

A similar incident has hit Avalanche and ZkSync communities.

Avalanche, ZkSync Discord under attack, teams investigate and resecure communication

Discord is a communication channel popular among crypto communities. There has been a rise in security breaches on this channel with Polygon, Avalanche and ZkSync facing a scare in their official channels within one week.

Avax discord looking sus…disabled chat in all channels and an announcement about “claiming Avax from the foundation”



My advice?



…don’t click anything in that discord for a while… pic.twitter.com/x9MLy4vPeX — Stog Chog (@stogchog) August 25, 2024

Twelve hours ago Avalanche issued a security alert to the users of its Discord channel, informing that the communication platform for AVAX users has been compromised and resecured it within two hours. An official update was posted on X:

UPDATE: The official Avalanche Discord has been resecured and will reopen when CMs deem appropriate. https://t.co/bMwSI87TAs — Avalanche (@avax) August 25, 2024

ZkSync team faced a similar incident per the chat and screenshots shared by several users. The Layer 2 project did not share official comments on X, however they made note of the incident on Discord.

Screenshot from the announcement channel pic.twitter.com/uQPfSioIMe — Ali Taslimi (@AliTslm) August 25, 2024

And now, zkSync's Discord was hacked as well... pic.twitter.com/p1B0s4zASj — DarkRay (@darkray_musings) August 25, 2024

The incident on Avalanche and ZkSync occured less than 48 hours post the Polygon incident, attackers shared malicious links in airdrop or token distribution messages.

AVAX holds steady, ZK suffers decline

Avalanche is in a downward trend since its March 18 top of $65.39. The DeFi token could extend gains by another 8.73% and rally towards key resistance at $29.52. This level acted as support for AVAZ throughout 2024, as seen in the AVAX/USDT daily chart.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator flashes green histogram bars above the neutral line, signaling there is underlying positive momentum in AVAX price trend.

AVAX/USDT daily chart

ZK trades at $0.1279 at the time of writing, erasing 1.62% of its value on the day.