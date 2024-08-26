Toncoin price crashed by double-digit as Pavel Durov, Telegram CEO, was arrested in France.

French authorities accuse Telegram of facilitating crimes such as terrorism, narcotics trafficking, and fraud, among others.

On-chain shows TON's Exchange floor balance shows a positive spike, suggesting selling pressure from investors.

Toncoin (TON) plunged 14% in two days, reaching a low of $5.23 on Sunday. As of Monday, it trades at around $5.73. This bearish sentiment was initiated by the arrest of Pavel Durov, CEO of Telegram, by the Fench authorities on Saturday.

Pavel Durov arrested in France

Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov has been arrested in France and placed in custody by agents of France's National Anti-Fraud Office, according to a report from reputable French news site TF1 on Saturday.

Durov has been detained by the National Anti-Fraud Office (ONAF). French authorities accuse Telegram of facilitating crimes such as terrorism, narcotics trafficking, and fraud, among others.

A source familiar with the investigation further told the French news outlet:

"On his platform, he allowed countless misdemeanors and crimes to be committed for which he does nothing to moderate or cooperate."

Due to this arrest, the bearish sentiment surrounding Toncoin includes uncertainty about the project's leadership and direction following Durov's arrest. Durov's pivotal role in its development and association with Telegram, a platform integral to Toncoin's ecosystem, potential regulatory implications for Telegram and its associated projects, and a general loss of confidence among investors have also contributed to the bearish sentiment. The arrest has sparked fears that it could hinder the growth and adoption of Toncoin, leading to increased selling pressure.

Toncoin daily chart

Following Pavel Durov's arrest, Tesla CEO Elon Musk posted the hashtag #FreePavel on his social media platform X. #FreePavel and #FreeDurov emerged as supporters protested Durov's arrest and called for his release.

Santiment's Exchange Flow balance for TON shows the net movement of tokens into and out of exchange wallets. A positive value indicates more Toncoin entered than exited, suggesting selling pressure from investors. Conversely, a negative value indicates more Toncoin left the exchange than entered, indicating less selling pressure from investors.

In Toncoin's case, the Exchange Flow balance has spiked from -111,280 to 251,220 from Friday to Sunday. This positive uptick indicates increasing selling pressure from investors.

During this event, the TON Supply on Exchanges rose by 8%. This is a bearish development, as investors send their TON tokens from their wallets to exchanges, increasing selling pressure and declining the Toncoin price.

TON Exchange Flow balance and Supply on Exchanges chart