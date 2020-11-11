Ethereum price topped out at $468 on November 7 and seemed to form a potential double top on November 11 after hitting $466, followed by a slight rejection. However, in the past four hours, the digital asset has seen a notable breakout towards $474, negating the possible double top pattern.

Vechain had a massive 14% price pump on November 9 hitting a high of $0.0118 and establishing an ascending parallel channel shortly after. The most critical resistance level is the upper boundary of this pattern.

Peter Brandt, a legendary 45-years trading veteran has recently discussed the situation of the XRP/BTC pair and the potential of a dead cat bounce now that it’s seeing some action. Brandt believed it’s better to short XRP despite the current price action.