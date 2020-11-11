Vechain price has the potential to see a 3% rise if this critical barrier is broken

- Vechain price is contained inside an ascending parallel channel formed on the hourly chart.
- Several indicators are showing Vechain is close to a breakout.
Vechain had a massive 14% price pump on November 9 hitting a high of $0.0118 and establishing an ascending parallel channel shortly after. The most critical resistance level is the upper boundary of this pattern.
Vechain price has to crack $0.0117 for a 3% increase
On the hourly chart, Vechain price has established an ascending parallel channel with the upper boundary at $0.0117. A breakout above this point can drive VET towards $0.0121, a 3% price increase using the height of the pattern.
VET/USD 1-hour chart
Additionally, the MACD has turned bullish for the first time since November 9 which was followed by a 12% move. Bollinger Bands have squeezed significantly, another indicator that a breakout is nearby.
VET/USD 1-hour chart
Despite the potential breakout of Vechain, the digital asset faces a robust resistance level at $0.0117 which coincides with the 200-SMA on the daily chart. VET also seems to be contained inside a descending parallel channel on the daily chart.
VET/USD daily chart
The 200-SMA coincides with the upper boundary, adding more strength to this resistance level. Rejection from that point can quickly push Vechain price towards the middle of the pattern at $0.01 and as low as $0.008.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
