Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Chiliz & Bitcoin – American Wrap 20 April

Ethereum price had a significant 23% correction in the past week but holds above a key support level on the 12-hour chart. The digital asset still has robust on-chain metrics supporting it and aims for a rebound.

Chiliz price is down by 44% since its all-time high of $0.84 on April 16. The digital asset has experienced massive volatility in the past several weeks after several positive announcements.

Bitcoin has been under consolidation for the past week after a massive rally to its new all-time high of $64,829. The digital asset continues trading above two robust support levels on the weekly chart.