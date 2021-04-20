- Chiliz price is contained inside a head-and-shoulders pattern on the 4-hour chart.
- CHZ faces a significant resistance point which stops it from advancing further.
- The digital asset needs to hold a crucial support level to avoid a massive fall.
Chiliz price is down by 44% since its all-time high of $0.84 on April 16. The digital asset has experienced massive volatility in the past several weeks after several positive announcements.
Chiliz price must hold crucial support level
On the 4-hour chart, it seems that CHZ has formed a head-and-shoulders pattern with its neckline located at $0.47. A 4-hour candlestick close below this key point would confirm a breakdown of the pattern.
CHZ/USD 4-hour chart
The height of the pattern from the top to the neckline is 44% which would also be the long-term price target of the breakdown.
There are other price targets on the way, first at $0.435 and the second at $0.366 which are previous lows of CHZ.
The biggest asset of the bulls is the 26 EMA on the daily chart which has held the price for several months.
CHZ/USD daily chart
If Chiliz can stay above this key support level, it can quickly shoot up toward $0.60 at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level as there isn’t a lot of resistance ahead.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
