Dogecoin is back on the spotlight after developers release a new update for the first time since 2019. The new upgrade makes Dogecoin faster and reduces CPU usage for users running Dogecoin nodes.

Polkadot price has significantly rebounded from a low of $29.7 on February 28 but continues trading sideways inside a tightening pattern on the 4-hour chart. Bulls aim for a breakout above the critical resistance level at $35 while bears hope for another rejection.

XRP has formed a downtrend since February 22 and has been slowly declining towards a recent low of $0.39. Ripple bulls aim for a 75% breakout if they can conquer a key resistance level.