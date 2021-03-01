XRP price underperforms crypto market but technicals reveals 75% breakout in the works

- XRP price is bounded inside an inverse head and shoulders pattern.
- The number of whales has seen a significant uptrend in the past two weeks.
- XRP could be on its way to a massive 75% breakout if key level breaks
XRP has formed a downtrend since February 22 and has been slowly declining towards a recent low of $0.39. Ripple bulls aim for a 75% breakout if they can conquer a key resistance level.
XRP price could potentially aim for a 75% move
On the daily chart, XRP has formed an inverse head and shoulders pattern which has established a resistance level at $0.62. In the short-term, it seems that XRP bulls have the upper hand as the number of whales holding at least 10,000,000 coins has increased by 10 since the beginning of February
XRP Holders Distribution chart
The resistance level formed at $0.62 is the key for a massive 75% breakout. The bullish price target in the long-term would be located at $1.10 as there is very little resistance above $0.75.
XRP/USD daily chart
However, it's important to remember that XRP's performance has been really bad in the past few months and a breakdown below $0.40 would invalidate the inverse head and shoulders pattern
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
