Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: DeFAI, Algorand & Bitcoin – European Wrap 16 January

Crypto market capitalization rose another 3.4% in 24 hours to $3.5 trillion, recovering to levels seen before the January 7 sell-off. Both the decline at the beginning of the month and the latest recovery are due to U.S. economic data, which temporarily has an unusually strong impact on cryptocurrencies. Recently, crypto lacks its own drivers, other than Ripple's case against the SEC and its impact on XRP.

Algorand (ALGO) price extends its gains and rises to over a one-month high, trading around $0.460 at the time of writing on Thursday after rallying more than 19% the previous day. The Algo insights report shows that ALGO’s Real World Asset (RWA) Total Value Locked (TVL) increased 34.6% in the second half of 2024, while 64.5% of the year’s follower growth on X occurred in the last quarter, signaling an increasing interest in the token in recent months. Additionally, on-chain data paints a bullish picture as ALGO’s open interest rises, and the long-to-short ratio is above one, all hinting at further gains on the horizon.

The K33 report on Tuesday highlights DeFAI’s potential to revolutionize the crypto space by merging DeFi (Decentralized Finance) with AI (Artificial Intelligence). DeFAI's main focus is on abstraction layers, trading agents, and research agents to enhance usability, trading efficiency, and informed decision-making. While capturing just 2% of the DeFi token market, with a $2.7 billion valuation, DeFAI signals growth opportunities and could be the next big narrative in the crypto space.

