Bitcoin price has just climbed above $20,000 for the first time in its history and remains trading above $20,200 for the time being. The digital asset has been trading inside a robust daily uptrend since the beginning of September.

THETA hit the $0.846 all-time high on Wednesday and retreated to $0.83 by the time of writing. The coin has gained nearly 10% on a day-to-day basis, moving within a strong bullish trend.

Ripple had a massive pump towards $0.78 following the announcement of Spark’s airdrop. Unfortunately, after the event ended on December 12, Ripple price continued declining and established a clear daily downtrend.