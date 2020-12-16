- THETA breaks to uncharted territory with the next bullish target at $1.
- The price may retreat to $0.65 before the growth is resumed.
THETA hit the $0.846 all-time high on Wednesday and retreated to $0.83 by the time of writing. The coin has gained nearly 10% on a day-to-day basis, moving within a strong bullish trend.
THETA is the 33d largest digital asset with a current market value of $824 million. The token is most actively traded on Binance and Huobi Global. This project was launched in March 2019 with the purpose of bringing the benefits of blockchain technology to the video streaming industry. To be precise, the network users share bandwidth and computing resources on a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis and earn coins too.
THETA poised for a strong bullish rally
From the technical point of view, THETA bottomed at $0.054 in the middle of March amid the massive sell-off on the cryptocurrency market. The coin has been recovering since that time and by May, THETA already restored the losses and extended the upside.
If the growth is sustained, THETA may test psychological $1 by the end of the year. The string resistance is likely to slow down the bulls and trigger a downside correction. However, THETA is mostly in uncharted territory now, so the upside momentum may start snowballing if the market enters the state of FOMO (Fear of Missing Out).
THETA, daily chart
On the downside, the critical support is created at $0.65 by a combination of the daily 50 EMA and 100 EMA. If this barrier gives way, the sell-off may be extended to 200 EMA at $0.46.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ether to take the reigns, BTC weakens crypto bull run
The widespread crypto correction in the market seems to have humbled the bulls who outperformed themselves in November and the first week of December. The majority of crypto assets have remained sluggish since the losses incurred last week.
ADA could slide to $0.14 before a major upswing
Cardano is hunting for formidable support after hitting yet another barrier at $0.16. A breakdown that seems to have been validated is likely to test support at $0.14 before giving way for a significant rebound.
Stellar could dive another 22% after slicing through this crucial support
Stellar has recently been rejected at $0.18, which seems to have opened the Pandora box for losses towards $0.13. The bearish outlook appears to have been validated after the price slipped under the ascending trendline on the 4-hour chart.
EGLD 250% rally seems unstoppable despite technicals spelling doom
Elrond has continued to rally despite the sluggish price action among altcoins in the top 100. The token is up over 250% from the lows traded in October and November.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC correction started, prepare for a long descent
Bitcoin has reversed all the gains from the previous week and retreated below $18,000 amid the deepest weekly decline since the end of August.