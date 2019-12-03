Bitcoin has lost over 20% of its value in recent month. However, it is still 98% higher from January 2019, which means that those who bought Bitcoin in the beginning of the year are still in the money. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $$7,250, locked in a tight range for the last two days.

Ripple’s XRP is hovering around $0.22 handle during early European hours, locked in a tight range. The third-largest digital coin has lost 1.2% on a day-to-day basis and stayed unchanged since the beginning of Tuesday.

Ripple’s XRP confluence levels

Looking technically, XRP is vulnerable to further losses if the bears manage to engineer a sustainable sell-off below $0.2200 handle. This development will worsen the short-term picture for the coin and attract new speculative sellers to thee market. Currently, there are several important levels clustered both above and below the price. Let’s have a closer look at them.

The cryptocurrency market is turning red once again on Tuesday. The price action has been mostly drab with little progress on the upside. Litecoin is trading lower a subtle 0.15% on the day. The crypto correction to highs of $46.26 after opening the session at $45.63. The loss of momentum has seen the price adjust to the current market value at $45.57.