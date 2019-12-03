Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD stuck at $7,300 amid uncertainty

- BTC/USD has been hovering around $7,300 lately.
- The next support awaits BTC on approach to $7,000.
Bitcoin has lost over 20% of its value in recent month. However, it is still 98% higher from January 2019, which means that those who bought Bitcoin in the beginning of the year are still in the money. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $$7,250, locked in a tight range for the last two days.
Bitcoin's long-term technical picture
BTC/USD topped at $7,868 on November 29. As the bulls could not take the price above $7,900-$8,000 resistance zone, the downside correction brought the price back to $7,300 area. Notably, BTC/USD has settled below 61.8% Fibo retracement for the entire upside move from $3,226 low to $13924 high, which bodes ill for Bitcoin in the short run.
The nearest support is located at a psychological $7,000. Once it is broken, the downside pressure may increase with the next focus on the lower boundary of the daily Bollinger Band at $6,670 and the recent bottom of $6,526.
On the upside, a sustainable move above $7,350 walloped up the way towards $7,700 (the middle line of the daily Bollinger Band). The next barrier is created by $8,000; however, the ultimate resistance awaits un on approach to $8,300. Reinforced by SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) daily, it represents a pivotal point for BTC covert in the midterm.
BTC/USD, 1-day chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
