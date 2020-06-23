Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Litecoin – European Wrap 23 June

Bitcoin Price prediction: BTC/USD bulls purpose to hold above $9,600 – Confluence Detector
Bitcoin bulls are hoping to reap from their effort of keeping the price above $9,600 following a retreat from weekly highs at $9,787.40. The gains in the last 24 hours are attributed to rumors that PayPal was getting ready to integrate cryptocurrency. As reported by FXStreet, PayPal is hiring two blockchain engineers who will be involved in research and technical developments.
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD take a break before another move towards $45.00
Litecoin (LTC) is moving within a short-term downside bias after a failed attempt to settle above $44.00. The coin is trading at $43.95, mostly unchanged both since the start of the day and on a day-to-day basis, off the recent high reached at $44.65. Litecoin is the seventh largest digital asset with the current market value of $2.8 billion and an average daily trading volume of $1.5 billion.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD motionless under $0.19 as consolidation takes point
Ripple briefly stepped above $0.19 in widespread cryptocurrency gains during the American session on Monday. The recovery occurred following a week of consolidation above the short term support at $0.1860. Prior to that, Ripple had refreshed lows towards $0.1840 support on June 20.
