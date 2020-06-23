- Litecoin retreated below $44.00 after a strong reovery in Asia.
- The critial resistance of $45.00 separats the coin from an extended upside move.
Litecoin (LTC) is moving within a short-term downside bias after a failed attempt to settle above $44.00. The coin is trading at $43.95, mostly unchanged both since the start of the day and on a day-to-day basis, off the recent high reached at $44.65. Litecoin is the seventh largest digital asset with the current market value of $2.8 billion and an average daily trading volume of $1.5 billion.
LTC/USD: Technical picture
On the intraday charts, LTC/USD has settled in the lower part of the Bollinger Band amid growing bearish pressure. The RSI on 1-hour chart points downwards, which means that the correction may be extended towards the local support created by 1-hour SMA50 at $43.70. This area served as a strong channel resistance zone and now has a potential to stop the sell-off. If it is broken, LTC/USD will return inside the previous range with the next short-term support at $43.00. On the upside, we will need to see a sustainable move above $44.00. The next resistance is created by the recent high of $44.65. Once it is out of the way, the recovery may be extended towards $45.00.
LTC/USD 1-hour chart
On the daily chart, LTC/USD is supported by SMA100 located on approach to the above-mentioned support of $43.00. This technical barrier has limited the sell-off since June 11, as numerous attempts to break below this level were heavily bought. The next support lines come at $41.50 and psychological $40.00. The later barrier is reinforced by May 11 low at $39.50.
The daily SMA50 and the middle line of the Bollinger Band add strength to the above-mentioned resistance of $44.65. A sustainable move above this area will open up the way to $50.00 with daily SMA200 located on approach. This MA stopped the recovery earlier this month and may be a hard nut to crack for the bulls.
LTC/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin's bullish trend picks up steam
The global stock markets have been recovering in Asian as the U.S. President Donald Trump soothed the nerves of the market by saying that U.S.-China trade pact was “fully intact”.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD motionless under $0.19 as consolidation takes point
Ripple briefly stepped above $0.19 in widespread cryptocurrency gains during the American session on Monday. The recovery occurred following a week of consolidation above the short term support at $0.1860.
ETH/USD rally falls short of $250, can $240 support hold?
Ethereum moved higher in tandem with the leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin. BTC extended the bullish leg towards $10,000 after establishing support above $9,400 on Monday. While $10,000 was not achieved, the recovery was ...
IOTA Price Forecast: IOT/USD rise hampered by the SMA 20 curve
IOT/USD jumps from $0.217 to $0.231 as the bulls took charge broke past the $0.22 and $0.23 psychological levels. The MACD shows decreasing bearish market momentum, while the Elliott ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Beware, a roller-coaster weekend ahead
Bitcoin bottomed at $8,899 on Monday, May 15 and then spend the best part of the week in a tight range limited by $9,300 on the downside and $9,600 on the upside.