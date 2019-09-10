Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin & Litecoin - European Wrap - 10 September

Bitcoin (BTC) has been range-bound with bearish bias after Monday sell-off from the upper boundary of the recent consolidation channel. The first digital asset dropped to $10,191 during Asian hours but managed to recover above $10,200 ahead of European opening. At the time of writing BTC/USD is changing hands at $10,265. Notably, the coin’s market share settled at 69.7%.

Litecoin jumped to $73.23 during early Asian hours only to retreat to $71.04 by the time of writing. The fifth-largest digital asset with the current market value of $4.5 has gained nearly 4% in recent 24 hours and 2.5% since the beginning of the day as a sustainable move above $70.00 increased the upside pressure on the price.