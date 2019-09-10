Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD retreats from intraday high; retains bullish bias

- LTC/USD needs to move above $72.00 to resume the recovery.
- The strong short-term support is created on approach to $70.50.
Litecoin jumped to $73.23 during early Asian hours only to retreat to $71.04 by the time of writing. The fifth-largest digital asset with the current market value of $4.5 has gained nearly 4% in recent 24 hours and 2.5% since the beginning of the day as a sustainable move above $70.00 increased the upside pressure on the price.
Litecoin’s technical picture
The initial support awaits LTC at $70.50. It is created by the middle line of 1-hour Bollinger Band and closely followed by psychological $70.00. A sustainable move below this handle will open up the way towards strong support area of $68.50 created by a confluence of SMA100 (Simple Moving Average) 1-hour and the lower line of 1-hour Bollinger Band.
On the upside, we will need to see a recovery above $72.00 to get LTC back on the recovery track. However, this area is guarded by the upper line of the 1-hour Bollinger Band. Even stronger resistance is seen on approach to $73.00 (the upper line of 4-hour Bollinger Band) and $73.80 (SMA200 4-hour).
LTC/USD, 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: One more hurdle and BTC/USD rallies above $11,600 – Confluence Detector
The cryptocurrency market is mixed red and green. Bitcoin is struggling to correct the negative retracement on the day after sliding 0.54%. Ethereum and Ripple are slightly bullish posting minor gains on the day.
TRON market update: TRX/USD gets ready for $0.0160
TRON (TRX) catapulted to the 13th position in the global cryptocurrency rating. The coin has gained nearly 3.5% of its value in recent 24 hours. At the time of writing, TRX/USD is changing hands at $0.0158, off the recent low of $0.0139 reached on September 6.
Ethereum (ETH) price analysis: ETH/USD settles above $180.00 as ETH 2.0 nears the final stage
The second-largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $19.6 billion has broken above $180.00 to trade at $182.40 to trade at the time of writing. ETH/USD has gained 2.2% on a day-on-day basis and about 1% since the beginning of the day.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD retreats from intraday high; retains bullish bias
Litecoin jumped to $73.23 during early Asian hours only to retreat to $71.04 by the time of writing. The fifth-largest digital asset with the current market value of $4.5 has gained nearly 4% in recent 24 hours.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin is the king, altcoins lag behind
Bitcoin bulls are back from summer holidays. The first digital currency regained some ground lost during the previous week and came close to critical resistance $11,000.