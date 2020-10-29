Data shows Bitcoin may drop before the US elections and rebound sharply afterwards
If we observe Bitcoin's price action in November 2012, around two weeks before the election, the digital asset plunged by 20% and didn’t recover until weeks later. It’s important to note that BTC was far more volatile in 2012 as trading volume was minimal.
Litecoin price prepares for a multi-month breakout despite on-going correction
LTC seems to be trading inside a descending wedge formed on the monthly chart and is currently at $55.88, after having touched $53.44. The pattern is on the cusp of a massive breakout. Additionally, an essential technical indicator is about to present a strong buy signal.
DigiByte Price Prediction: DGB poised for a massive comeback
DigiByte seems to be getting ready for an upswing following extended declines since September. The downtrend has been constrained in a descending parallel channel. Meanwhile, support at $0.18 in conjunction with the channel’s lower boundary allowed the bulls to take back control, commencing the undergoing recovery.
Bitcoin to be used for imports in Iran, according to a new law
Iran will allow national imports to be funded through cryptocurrencies, according to a report from the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) and the Ministry of Energy.
FTX will ignite the tokenization of everything
Cryptocurrency exchange FTX announced on Thursday, October 29, that its customers can register now to trade more than 12 crypto and equity pairs using fractional stocks.
Crypto market recovery in jeopardy
The cryptocurrency market is mixed red and green as the week grinds to a halt. Bitcoin and Ethereum are among the few assets that have accrued minor gains over the last 24 hours.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin goes up as some of the world's largest currencies go down
While investors are waiting for BTC to retest all-time highs and shoot to the moon, it is already there. In some countries, the pioneer digital asset surpassed the peak of 2017 and hit new historic highs in local currencies.