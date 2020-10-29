If we observe Bitcoin's price action in November 2012, around two weeks before the election, the digital asset plunged by 20% and didn’t recover until weeks later. It’s important to note that BTC was far more volatile in 2012 as trading volume was minimal.

LTC seems to be trading inside a descending wedge formed on the monthly chart and is currently at $55.88, after having touched $53.44. The pattern is on the cusp of a massive breakout. Additionally, an essential technical indicator is about to present a strong buy signal.

DigiByte seems to be getting ready for an upswing following extended declines since September. The downtrend has been constrained in a descending parallel channel. Meanwhile, support at $0.18 in conjunction with the channel’s lower boundary allowed the bulls to take back control, commencing the undergoing recovery.