Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Litecoin and Filecoin – European Wrap 26 October

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC poised for small correction before a major run to $15,000
Bitcoin (BTC) has settled above $13,000; however, further growth seems to be limited. The pioneer digital coin hit the recent high of $13,361 on October 25 and retreated to $13,110 by the time of writing. The coin has gained over 1.6% in recent 24 hours and over 14% on a week-to-week basis. Read More ...
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC ready to shoot above $60 as network usage skyrocketing
Litecoin (LTC) is the 8th largest digital asset with a current market capitalization of $3.8 billion and an average daily trading volume of $3.7 billion. The coin has gained over 23% in the last seven days, becoming the best-performing cryptocurrency out of top-10 on a week-on-week basis. Read More ...
Filecoin Price Prediction: FIL rises back from the ashes, but its growth is not sustainable
Filecoin has been gaining ground rapidly since the weekend. The token has recovered from as low as $20.63 to $40.8 in less than three days amid significant buying interest in China. At the time of writing, FIL/USD is changing hands at $38.3. Despite the retreat from the recent high, the coin is still 15% higher on a day-to-day basis. As compared to the previous Monday, October 19, FIL's price has increased by over 23%. Read More ...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC poised for small correction before a major run to $15,000
Bitcoin (BTC) has settled above $13,000; however, further growth seems to be limited. The pioneer digital coin hit the recent high of $13,361 on October 25 and retreated to $13,110 by the time of writing.
FIL rises back from the ashes, but its growth is not sustainable
Filecoin has been gaining ground rapidly since the weekend. The token has recovered from as low as $20.63 to $40.8 in less than three days amid significant buying interest in China.
Harvest Finance got hacked, $24 million lost
The creators of the DeFi protocol Harvest Finance confirmed that their liquidity pools have been hacked. While the attack details are still under investigation.
LTC ready to shoot above $60 as network usage skyrocketing
Litecoin (LTC) is the 8th largest digital asset with a current market capitalization of $3.8 billion and an average daily trading volume of $3.7 billion.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin goes up as some of the world's largest currencies go down
While investors are waiting for BTC to retest all-time highs and shoot to the moon, it is already there. In some countries, the pioneer digital asset surpassed the peak of 2017 and hit new historic highs in local currencies.