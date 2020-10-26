Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Litecoin and Filecoin – European Wrap 26 October

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC poised for small correction before a major run to $15,000

Bitcoin (BTC) has settled above $13,000; however, further growth seems to be limited. The pioneer digital coin hit the recent high of $13,361 on October 25 and retreated to $13,110 by the time of writing. The coin has gained over 1.6% in recent 24 hours and over 14% on a week-to-week basis. Read More ...

Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC ready to shoot above $60 as network usage skyrocketing

Litecoin (LTC) is the 8th largest digital asset with a current market capitalization of $3.8 billion and an average daily trading volume of $3.7 billion. The coin has gained over 23% in the last seven days, becoming the best-performing cryptocurrency out of top-10 on a week-on-week basis. Read More ...

Filecoin Price Prediction: FIL rises back from the ashes, but its growth is not sustainable

Filecoin has been gaining ground rapidly since the weekend. The token has recovered from as low as $20.63 to $40.8 in less than three days amid significant buying interest in China. At the time of writing, FIL/USD is changing hands at $38.3. Despite the retreat from the recent high, the coin is still 15% higher on a day-to-day basis. As compared to the previous Monday, October 19, FIL's price has increased by over 23%. Read More ...