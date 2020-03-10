In recent months, Bitcoin price has been correlated to equities and acted in tandem with risk assets. The first digital asset dropped in response to coronavirus outbreak and reacted negatively to the worsening global macroeconomic conditions. This development questions Bitcoin status as an uncorrelated asset that can be used as a hedge during turmoil.

Ethereum (ETH) dropped below $200.00 handle to trade at $199.10 by press time. The second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $21.9 billion, has lost over 3% amid the increased bearish momentum on the market. ETH/USD has been moving in sync with Bitcoin, influenced mostly by speculative sentiments and technical factors.

According to XRPL Monitor, several huge transactions have been registered on XRP ledger during the recent days. Thus, 20 million XRP has been transferred between Japanese Bitbank accounts. Other large transactions include corporate wallets and several popular crypto exchanges such as Coincheck, MXC, Bithumb and gate.io.