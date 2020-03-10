Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD bulls desperate to get the price back above $200.00

- ETH/USD has resumed the sell-off amid worsened market sentiments.
- A sustainable move below $190.00 will create a death spiral with $116.40 becoming a possibility.
Ethereum (ETH) dropped below $200.00 handle to trade at $199.10 by press time. The second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $21.9 billion, has lost over 3% amid the increased bearish momentum on the market. ETH/USD has been moving in sync with Bitcoin, influenced mostly by speculative sentiments and technical factors.
ETH/USD: Technical picture
A sustainable move below $200.00 is a worrisome signal for ETH traders as it may lead to a deeper decline. If the price fails to recover above the said barrier within the nearest trading sessions, the bearish trend may transform into a death spiral with the next focus on the recent low of $190.17 and $180.00, which is the middle line of the weekly Bollinger Band. Notably, the RSI on the longer-term charts has reversed to the downside, which means that the sell-off may gain traction and December low of $116.40 is no longer a distant possibility.
On the upside, a recovery above $200.00 will help to improve the short-term picture and bring $206.70-$207.00 back into focus. This local resistance area is created by SMA50 1-hour and the upper line of 1-hour Bollinger Band. Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction towards $210.00 and potentially $223.00 (SMA100 1-hour, SMA50 4-hour) This development will improve the short-term picture and negate the immediate bearish scenario.
ETH/USD 1-hour
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
