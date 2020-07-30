Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum Classic & Tron – Asian Wrap 30 Jul

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD faces strong resistance upfront

BTC/USD fell from $11,908.70 to $11,097.65 in the early hours of Thursday. The daily confluence detector shows one strong resistance and support level at $11,400 and $11,050. The $11,400 resistance level has the one-week Fibonacci 161.8% retracement level.

Ethereum Classic Market Outlook: ETC/USD must overcome $7.34 resistance to reach $7.50 zone

ETC/USD bears took control of the market after three consecutive bullish days, taking down the price from $7.27 to $7.18. The daily confluence detector has one strong resistance and support level at $7.34 and $6.90, respectively.

Tron Technical Analysis: TRX/USD aims for $0.02-level after a hattrick of bullish days

TRX/USD went up from $0.0192 to $0.01956 as the buyers aim for the $0.02 psychological level. The bulls have stayed in control for the third straight day after bouncing up from the $0.01857 support level. TRX/USD has jumped above the 20-day Bollinger Band.