Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum and Chainlink – European Wrap 28 January

Bitcoin network breakdown seems imminent – reckons head of Bank for International Settlements

The head of the Bank of International Settlements (BIS), Agustin Carstens, has warned that Bitcoin is getting closer to the risk of total breakdown. He advised central banks around the world to take the responsibility of issuing digital currencies. Read more...

Ethereum poised for the move to $1,500

Ethereum plunged to the support at $1,200 but has since recovered toward $1,300. As covered earlier, on-chain metrics have remained extremely bullish despite the correction from the record high. Read more...

LINK targets new record highs at $30 as investors remain optimistic

Chainlink has been among the best performers in January, leading recovery for both altcoins and decentralized finance (DeFi) related tokens. Besides stepping above $20 (former all-time high), LINK went ballistic to hit a new record high at $25. For now, the least resistance path is upwards after Chainlink bounced off support at $20. Read more...