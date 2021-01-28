FXStreet Team FXStreet Team
FXStreet

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum and Chainlink – European Wrap 28 January

Cryptos |

Bitcoin network breakdown seems imminent – reckons head of Bank for International Settlements

The head of the Bank of International Settlements (BIS), Agustin Carstens, has warned that Bitcoin is getting closer to the risk of total breakdown. He advised central banks around the world to take the responsibility of issuing digital currencies. Read more...

 

BTC/USD 4-hour chart

Ethereum poised for the move to $1,500

Ethereum plunged to the support at $1,200 but has since recovered toward $1,300. As covered earlier, on-chain metrics have remained extremely bullish despite the correction from the record high. Read more...

 

ETH/USD 4-hour chart

 

LINK targets new record highs at $30 as investors remain optimistic

Chainlink has been among the best performers in January, leading recovery for both altcoins and decentralized finance (DeFi) related tokens. Besides stepping above $20 (former all-time high), LINK went ballistic to hit a new record high at $25. For now, the least resistance path is upwards after Chainlink bounced off support at $20. Read more...

 

LINK/USD 4-hour chart

 

 

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

LINK targets new record highs at $30 as investors remain optimistic

LINK targets new record highs at $30 as investors remain optimistic

Chainlink has been among the best performers in January, leading recovery for both altcoins and decentralized finance (DeFi) related tokens. Besides stepping above $20 (former all-time high), LINK went ballistic to hit a new record high at $25. 

More Chainlink News

ETH on-chain metrics remain strongly bullish, upswing to $1,500 eyed

ETH on-chain metrics remain strongly bullish, upswing to $1,500 eyed

Ethereum has tumbled by roughly 18% from its recently achieved new all-time high at $1,481. The flagship token tested the support at $1,200 before rebounding strongly to the prevailing price level of around $1,270.

More Ethereum News

XRP consolidates break of monthly support line but bears can stay hopeful

XRP consolidates break of monthly support line but bears can stay hopeful

XRP/USD nurses the previous day’s losses while picking up bids near 0.2520 during early Thursday. Even so, the ripple pair remains vulnerable for further downside as it keeps the break of a one-month-old support line.

More Ripple News

Bitcoin network breakdown seems imminent – reckons head of Bank for International Settlements

Bitcoin network breakdown seems imminent – reckons head of Bank for International Settlements

The head of the Bank of International Settlements (BIS), Agustin Carstens, has warned that Bitcoin is getting closer to the risk of total breakdown. He advised central banks around the world to take the responsibility of issuing digital currencies.

More Bitcoin News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC is on track to $100,000 despite the recent correction

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC is on track to $100,000 despite the recent correction

After hitting a new all-time high of $41,950, Bitcoin had a major 31% correction down to $28,850. For the most part, this pullback is considered healthy as past price action indicates it’s normal for the flagship cryptocurrency to experience 30-40% corrections during a bull rally.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location