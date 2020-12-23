Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Chainlink and Ripple – European Wrap 23 December

BTC recovery at risk, XRP bulls lose hope

The cryptocurrency market has been in recovery mode recently. Bitcoin got back above $23,000 and ever re-tested $24,000 during early Asian hours on Wednesday. ETH also managed to recover and settle above the critical resistance zone of $600-610. Some smaller altcoins experienced double-digit gains, and some of them refreshed all-time highs. Synthetix outperformed the market with over 35% gains. XRP crashed following the news that SEC filed a lawsuit against Ripple and its top executives. Read more...

Chainlink Price Analysis: LINK ready for 30% price increase if this support holds

Chainlink topped at $14.56 on December 17 and started the downside correction within the long-term bullish trend. By the time of writing, LINK retreated to $11.86. The coin has lost over 2% on a day-to-day basis and nearly 6% on a weekly basis. Read more...

Ripple crashes below critical support as SEC files a lawsuit against Ripple

XRP dropped to the intraday low of $0.33 during early Asian hours amid news that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has officially filed a lawsuit against Ripple and its executives. Read more...