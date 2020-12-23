- The SEC accuses Ripple of illegal securities sales.
- XRP loses over 25% of its value in a matter of hours.
XRP dropped to the intraday low of $0.33 during early Asian hours amid news that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has officially filed a lawsuit against Ripple and its executives.
The regulator accuses the San-Fransisco-based fintech startup of illegally selling unregistered securities worth $1.3 billion to finance its business operations. According to the SEC's complaint, the company and its creators offered XRP to investors in the U.S. and worldwide to achieve its objectives.
Notably, the head of the company, Brad Garlighouse, said they would be sued by the SEC in a recent interview. He claimed that Ripple was ready to defend its position in court.
XRP is staring into the abyss
At the time of writing, XRP is changing hands at $0.36. Despite the recovery from the intraday lows, the coin lost nearly a quarter of its value on a day-to-day basis to become the worst-performing altcoin out of the top-10.
From the technical point of view, XRP recovered from the daily EMA100 at $0.35. This area may serve as a backstop for the price and allow for a un upside correction. However, only a sustainable move above $0.45 will mitigate the bearish pressure and allow for an extended recovery. As FXStreet previously reported, this barrier is created by an x-axis of the now broken descending triangle pattern.
XRP, daily chart
A failure at daily EMA100 will increase the downside pressure and open up the way to the psychological $0.3, reinforced by the daily EMA200. Also, it is an estimated bearish target from a descending triangle breakdown.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC bulls eye refreshing record top on the way to 24,000
BTC/USD keeps bounce off 22,378, takes the bids above 23,700. Sustained bounce off one-week-old horizontal support, MACD conditions favor buyers. Sellers need to confirm short-term rising wedge for entries.
Stellar Price Analysis: XLM bears are determined to revisit monthly horizontal support
Stellar prices remain pressured below key SMAs while fading Tuesday’s bounce. Bearish MACD, weak RSI also favor sellers, four-day-old falling trend line adds to the upside barriers.
Ripple price must hold $0.45 to avoid a massive 35% dip
XRP suffered a massive blow in the past 24 hours as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) plans to sue Ripple. Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of Ripple stated that the lawsuit is shocking and an attack on the entire cryptocurrency industry.
Dash price ready for a massive breakout towards $160, suggest technicals
Dash price remains contained inside a symmetrical triangle pattern on the 12-hour chart. A clear breakout above the pattern can easily drive Dash price towards a target of $160 in the long-term.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Santa rally takes BTC to new all-time high, more fun ahead
It's been a momentous week for Bitcoin. The pioneer cryptocurrency broke above psychological $20,000 and hit a new all-time high at $23,770. Since the beginning of October, the coin's value more than doubled; those who were wise enough to buy some BTC in the middle of March got away with 500% returns on their investments.